Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 11.17pm
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said having the “A Team” of cast and crew is what made the 007 franchise so successful as she and her brother Michael G Wilson were honoured at a handprints ceremony in Hollywood Boulevard.

The sibling duo, aged 62 and 80, own EON Productions and have produced the last nine films in the beloved spy series.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the franchise on the silver screen, Broccoli and Wilson signed their names and pressed their hands into the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

James Bond originated as a literary character created by Ian Fleming in 1953, with Canadian Harry Saltzman and American Albert “Cubby” Broccoli producing the first cinematic adaptation in 1962 with Dr No.

A string of blockbuster films followed first starring Sean Connery with George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all later taking on the role.

Reflecting on the longevity of the franchise, Broccoli said: “Ian Fleming wrote a really interesting, multifaceted character, the literary character in the 50s.

“And Cubby and Harry made him the cinematic hero that he is and I think it’s been the fact that he’s been so able to move with the times with the various actors who have portrayed them, starting obviously with Sean Connery and going through to Daniel Craig, and they have made a huge difference to the success of these movies along with all the wonderful actors.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli with Christoph Waltz (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“We had Christoph Waltz here today who’s played the legendary Blofeld so beautifully. And the extraordinary women who have been in these films over the years and the directors and all the technicians and craftspeople.

“We’ve just had the A team on these movies for the 60 years and I think that’s why they’ve been so successful.”

Wilson said that it was an “extraordinary honour” for him and Broccoli to leave their mark on Hollywood Boulevard during the landmark year for the spy series.

He added that it was an “extra special” occasion for him as he recalled that he used to sneak into the famous boulevard and place their hands in the same impressions with his friends when he was a child.

“At that age I’d never dream that for one second that over 70 years later, I’d be standing here with my best producing partner anyone could ever have – my sister Barbara,” he said.

Oscar-winning Waltz, who played Bond’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die, was also in attendance at the event.

Broccoli and Wilson were recently honoured with CBEs at Buckingham Palace after being included in the 2022 New Year Honours List.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’
Later… With Jools Holland 30th anniversary show (BBC/PA)
Later… With Jools Holland announces plans to celebrate 30th anniversary
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam
ITVX will broadcast a number of shows first (ITV/PA)
ITV News content to feature on new ITVX streaming service

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks