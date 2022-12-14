Wonder Woman director addresses rumours surrounding cancellation of third film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wonder Woman director addresses rumours surrounding cancellation of third film

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 2.29am
Wonder Woman director addresses rumours surrounding cancellation of third film (Ian West/PA)
Wonder Woman director addresses rumours surrounding cancellation of third film (Ian West/PA)

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has addressed rumours surrounding the cancellation of production of a third film in the DC franchise, saying she “will not allow inaccuracies to continue”.

The US director, who directed the 2017 Wonder Woman film and its 2020 sequel, said she did not want the “beautiful journey” of the franchise to “land on a negative note”.

Reports that DC had cancelled production on the film, which was set to see Gal Gadot reprise her role as the super-heroine, emerged earlier this week.

It comes as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who has taken the helm of DC, said his first month of restructuring the franchise had been “fruitful” but that he and his team were “just beginning” their work.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Jenkins acknowledged that the franchise was “buried in changes” and that difficult decisions had to be made.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” she wrote.

“This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 – London
Jenkins directed the 2017 Wonder Woman film and its 2020 sequel (Ian West/PA)

“DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

She added: “I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films.

“She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

Jenkins went on to praise Gadot and actress Lynda Carter, who played the role of Wonder Woman in the original 1975 series, describing her as “an absolute legend and beacon of goodness and light”.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot had been expected to reprise her role as the super-heroine in the franchise’s third instalment (Jennifer Graylock/AP)

She also thanked Wonder Woman fans for their “love and support”, telling them they were “first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films”.

“Wonder Woman fans are often not the most visible in the media and online, but I want you to know that we have always seen and celebrated you and your importance.”

Jenkins rose to prominence with her 2003 film Monster, which earned Charlize Theron a best actress Oscar.

She went on to become the first female director of an American studio superhero movie with the first instalment of Wonder Woman in 2017.

