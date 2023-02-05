Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated Grammy winner of all time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beyonce has taken one step closer to becoming the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, after scooping an early win.

The Crazy In Love singer won her first award of the night for best dance/electronic recording, presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

The win takes Beyonce’s total to 29, just two shy of equalling the all-time record by a solo artist of 31, currently held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Some of the music industry’s biggest names mingled on the red carpet for the 65th annual ceremony, which is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show is due to see Beyonce and Adele reignite their 2017 rivalry, as they go head-to-head for the night’s top awards.

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Harry Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo Wet Leg also picked up their first ever Grammy awards at the premiere ceremony, scooping two in a row for best alternative music performance and alternative music album.

“This is so funny, thank you so much,” said Rhian Teasdale, accepting the first award, adding: “What are we doing here? I don’t know. But here we are.”

This year, the ceremony features five new categories including songwriter of the year (non-classical), giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning as host while James Corden, Cardi B and US First Lady Jill Biden will be on hand to present the awards at the main event.

Styles, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are among the performers confirmed for the night.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is being broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.