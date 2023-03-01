Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 5.27am
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal says it has been an amazing experience to be “a passenger” on blockbuster franchises including The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian.

The Hollywood star said much of the work that went into the popular shows was “not on my shoulders” and he was fortunate to “make the contributions that I can make”.

Pascal stars in the new HBO zombie-thriller, alongside Bella Ramsey, and is due to reprise his role as the eponymous helmeted hero in season three of Disney’s Star Wars spinoff.

The Mandalorian photocall – London
The actor stars in HBO zombie drama The Last Of Us and will also reprise his role in season three of Disney’s The Mandalorian (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of The Mandalorian season three on Tuesday, he praised showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for continuing to “outdo themselves”.

“There is a lot of work that goes into making these shows, a lot of that work is not on my shoulders,” he told the PA news agency.

“So it’s an amazing experience to be a passenger in that regard and make the contributions that I can make.

“I think it is amazing to feel the fortune of being part of a show like this that works as well as it does – people have been waiting a long time for season three.”

Asked about the specific appeal of The Mandalorian he added: “I think that what is so special about the Mandalorian in particular is that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and all the people they’ve brought in… and the love that goes in is reflected back through its fans.

“That’s the ultimate thing to make it as beloved as it is and they keep on outdoing themselves. It’s kind of unbelievable.”

The third season of The Mandalorian will see the adventures of bounty hunter Djin Djarin continue through the galaxies and be reunited with fan favourite Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

The pair will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as their journey across the cosmos continues.

29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role as the villainous Moff Gideon in season three of The Mandalorian (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito will also reprise their respective roles.

Esposito, who plays the villainous Moff Gideon, described the show as “whimsical (and) deeply mystical”.

“Jon Favreau has really intelligently left space for your imagination, they’ve left space for you to dream within the dream, they’ve left space for you to imagine what could happen,” he told PA.

“It is a space that is even and balanced and you’re falling in love with each character that you meet – and that’s what has changed this particular franchise.

“It’s not just explosions and tent-pole happenings that get your attention… it’s connected to relationship and journey and this is the brilliance of The Mandalorian show.”

The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+ on March 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented