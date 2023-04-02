Charlie Day: Starring in the Super Mario Bros movie made me a cool dad again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Day says starring in the Super Mario Bros movie has made him a “cool dad again”.

The actor, also known for his role in popular US sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, said being part of such a globally recognised franchise was an “honour” and that he was excited to share it with his son.

Day voices Luigi, and is joined by Chris Pratt as Mario – the moustachioed titular characters – as part of a star-studded cast which also includes Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Speaking at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles, the actor told the PA news agency that the character of Luigi was one of his “top three” roles.

“I’ve had some good opportunities out there and I’m never going to (throw) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia under the bus, but Mario (Bros) is up there,” he said.

Asked about how it felt to be playing such a well-known and beloved character he continued: “It’s an honour in a sense.

“I feel very lucky to be in this position and excited to get to share this with my son and the fans.

Seth Rogan, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Meledandri at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie in Los Angeles (Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

“I’m cool dad again which is cool, for now.”

The film sees the two Brooklyn-based plumber brothers become sucked into a magical world, where they become separated.

Mario must enlist the help of Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Rogen) to save his brother from the villainous, fire-breathing turtle-king Bowser (Black).

Pratt said the film was “loaded with nostalgia” which made it a “fantastic and sentimental experience”.

“You’ll realise there are little pools of nostalgia you forgot about,” he said, speaking at the event on Saturday.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt arrive at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie (Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

“I mean we played this game, let’s be honest, way too many hours, hundreds, maybe thousands of hours we spent as children, bouncing around as Mario and Luigi.

“It makes for a really fantastic and sentimental experience. It’s loaded with Easter Eggs, and even if you’ve never played the game, people will fall in love with these characters.”

Pratt added: “It’s just the beginning, I have a feeling we’re going to make a lot of these movies.”

Jack Black and Seth Rogan arrive at the premiere in LA (Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

Pratt and Day were joined by their fellow cast members at the event, with Black and Taylor-Joy paying homage to their characters through their outfit choices.

Black wore a dark suit that featured turtle-shell detailing on the back and fiery jewelled sleeves, while Taylor-Joy wore a pink motor-cycle jumpsuit, akin to that worn by Princess Peach in the film.

The Super Mario Bros movie is set for UK release on April 5.