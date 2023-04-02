Charlie Day: Starring in the Super Mario Bros movie made me a cool dad again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Day: Starring in the Super Mario Bros movie made me a cool dad again

By Press Association
Charlie Day says starring in the Super Mario Bros movie has made him a ‘cool dad again’ (Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)
Charlie Day says starring in the Super Mario Bros movie has made him a "cool dad again".

Charlie Day says starring in the Super Mario Bros movie has made him a “cool dad again”.

The actor, also known for his role in popular US sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, said being part of such a globally recognised franchise was an “honour” and that he was excited to share it with his son.

Day voices Luigi, and is joined by Chris Pratt as Mario – the moustachioed titular characters – as part of a star-studded cast which also includes Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Speaking at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles, the actor told the PA news agency that the character of Luigi was one of his “top three” roles.

“I’ve had some good opportunities out there and I’m never going to (throw) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia under the bus, but Mario (Bros) is up there,” he said.

Asked about how it felt to be playing such a well-known and beloved character he continued: “It’s an honour in a sense.

“I feel very lucky to be in this position and excited to get to share this with my son and the fans.

Seth Rogan, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Meledandri at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie in Los Angeles
Seth Rogan, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Meledandri at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie in Los Angeles

“I’m cool dad again which is cool, for now.”

The film sees the two Brooklyn-based plumber brothers become sucked into a magical world, where they become separated.

Mario must enlist the help of Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Rogen) to save his brother from the villainous, fire-breathing turtle-king Bowser (Black).

Pratt said the film was “loaded with nostalgia” which made it a “fantastic and sentimental experience”.

“You’ll realise there are little pools of nostalgia you forgot about,” he said, speaking at the event on Saturday.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt arrive at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt arrive at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie

“I mean we played this game, let’s be honest, way too many hours, hundreds, maybe thousands of hours we spent as children, bouncing around as Mario and Luigi.

“It makes for a really fantastic and sentimental experience. It’s loaded with Easter Eggs, and even if you’ve never played the game, people will fall in love with these characters.”

Pratt added: “It’s just the beginning, I have a feeling we’re going to make a lot of these movies.”

Jack Black and Seth Rogan arrive at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie
Jack Black and Seth Rogan arrive at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie

Pratt and Day were joined by their fellow cast members at the event, with Black and Taylor-Joy paying homage to their characters through their outfit choices.

Black wore a dark suit that featured turtle-shell detailing on the back and fiery jewelled sleeves, while Taylor-Joy wore a pink motor-cycle jumpsuit, akin to that worn by Princess Peach in the film.

The Super Mario Bros movie is set for UK release on April 5.

