Mash actress Judy Farrell’s ‘generosity of spirit’ remembered following death

Mash actress Judy Farrell has been remembered as a “beautiful woman, a talented actress and a wonderful writer” following her death.

The US actress died on Sunday at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, her former husband Mike Farrell confirmed to the PA news agency.

She was best known for her role as Nurse Able on the popular US war-comedy-drama, which aired from 1972 to 1983.

The actress starred in the show alongside Mike Farrell, who played BJ Hunnicutt, and praised her “warmth, intelligence and loving generosity of spirit”.

In a statement shared with PA, he said: “Judy is a beautiful woman, a talented actress and a wonderful writer.

“A jock, a rabid basketball, baseball and football fan, she had a great sense of humor that drew people to her, and laughter was the background music whenever she was nearby.

“She was loved by so many. She will be deeply loved by all of us, forever.”

He added that the pair had been attending their granddaughter’s basketball game just over a week ago when the actress had suffered a stroke.

“She was taken to a nearby hospital and all six of us have chosen times to be with her for the week she was there, doing what we could to support her as she seemed to stabilize,” he said.

“We were encouraged that she was to be moved to a rehab facility last Sunday, but she suddenly passed early that morning.”

Mike and Judy Farrell were married from 1963 until their divorce in 1983 and share two children, Michael and Erin.

The actress also appeared on such other shows as Get Smart, Quincy ME, and Fame.

She is survived by her husband Joe Bratcher and her two children.