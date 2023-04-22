Chris Pratt describes filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 as ‘real challenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chris Pratt describes filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 as ‘real challenge’

By Press Association
Actor Chris Pratt takes photos with a fan during the red carpet event to promote his latest movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)
Actor Chris Pratt takes photos with a fan during the red carpet event to promote his latest movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Ahn Young-joon/AP/PA)

Chris Pratt said his character in the final instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy is more emotional which was a “real challenge” to act but he “loved the opportunity to try to do something different”.

The third film in the Marvel franchise will see the return of Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff as well as Vin Diesel as animated tree-man Groot.

Stars of the trilogy appeared at the film’s European Gala event at the Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris on Saturday, ahead of the film’s release on May 3 in UK cinemas.

Hollywood actor Pratt, who reprises his role as Peter Quill in the blockbuster, told the PA news agency on the orange carpet: “We see Peter in a more emotional way. For me, it was a real challenge.

“And I embraced that, I loved the opportunity to try to do something different.

“It’s the third time I’ve played this character. So it was nice to try and do it in a way that was different than the previous times and it’s a more emotional movie.

“I think the audience who were kids or young teens when the first one came out are a little older now and they’re ready for it. So it’s exciting.”

Pratt described the final adventure with his band of goofy space heroes traversing a variety of intergalactic worlds as “emotional”.

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – London
Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill in the third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy (Ian West/PA)

The 43-year-old told PA: “We’re all very lucky. We all feel grateful. It’s a nice process and so I’m trying to really embrace all of the feelings involved because I don’t want to miss out.

“I don’t want to one day look back and think wow, that was so busy. I didn’t feel what I was feeling. So I’m feeling it all.”

Meanwhile, Fast And Furious star Diesel, 55, described the end of an era as “bittersweet”.

He told PA: “I think that characters come into your life for reasons and I think the Groot character came into my life at an interesting and important time, so I think it’s bittersweet.”

Similarly, recalling the cast’s last moments together on set, Scottish actress Gillan said: “There was a scene there was a goodbye scene of sorts where everyone was together in their Guardians uniforms.

“We looked around and we were thinking, this is probably the last time that this will ever happen with this combination of people.

“So it was definitely bittersweet.”

French actress Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the franchise, said she feels sad but “extremely grateful to have worked with such incredible people and to have brought James Gunn’s vision to life”.

Speaking of director Gunn, the 36-year-old told PA: “It’s very rare for movies of this scale to have the same director to write and direct three movies and to have such an interesting arc of every character.

“I had so much fun playing Mantis because she started one way and then she developed and she developed in the current movie, you see how (much) stronger she is, more self confident, and how still insane she is, but in (a) beautiful way.”

US filmmaker Gunn also spoke about the trilogy at the event, which saw performances from Disneyland characters of Star Lord and Gamora.

The 56-year-old told PA: “I was planning on it being three films and I was always planning on this story really being story of Rocket (Raccoon).

“I knew that to fulfil that story I really needed to go back to where he started.

“To get to the end of the story we needed to go back to the beginning. And that’s what we did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for 'poor' Arbroath as they crash to damaging…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
RAB MCNEIL: It's time for a new car - but what?
Brechin City have claimed the Highland League title. Image: DCT Media
Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as 'small city dreams big' in quest…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Arbroath lost to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side's survival hopes suffer major…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented