Jodie Comer scores first Tony Award nomination for Broadway debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jodie Comer scores first Tony Award nomination for Broadway debut

By Press Association
Jodie Comer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jodie Comer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

British actress Jodie Comer has earned her first Tony Award nomination for Broadway debut Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve star, 30, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her role as Tessa in the one-person production by playwright Suzie Miller.

The production, about a British defence lawyer who ends up in the witness box, secured four Tony Award nominations in total, including for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Jodie Comer in the press room after winning the Best Actress award for Prima Facie at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 2023 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, which included winning best actress at the 2023 Olivier Awards, Comer took the play to the John Golden Theatre on Broadway in April which will run until July.

Comer will face competition in the category from Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who received her first Tony nomination for a stripped-down version of A Doll’s House which scored six Tony nods; Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976 and Audra McDonald, who stars in Ohio State Murders.

The British actress was among a number of high profile faces to make the nominations this year, including Academy Award winner Samuel L Jackson for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles for Into The Woods.

The list also features operatic pop singer and musical star Josh Groban for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street; Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt for Parade, former Will & Grace star Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Fences star Stephen McKinley Henderson, who earned his second Tony nomination for Between Riverside And Crazy.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose will host the awards ceremony on June 11 from New York City’s United Palace theatre live on CBS and on Paramount+.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…