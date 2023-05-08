Writers’ strike hits Nicole Kidman’s AFI lifetime achievement tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Writers’ strike hits Nicole Kidman’s AFI lifetime achievement tribute

By Press Association
Nicole Kidman’s AFI lifetime achievement tribute postponed due to writers strike (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nicole Kidman's AFI lifetime achievement tribute postponed due to writers strike (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nicole Kidman’s American Film Institute (AFI) lifetime achievement award tribute has been postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

The Oscar-winning actress is due to become the 49th recipient of the award, which is the AFI’s highest honour for a career in film.

The Gala Tribute had been scheduled for June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In a statement posted online, the AFI said the event had been postponed “due to the division in our community at this time”.

Life In Pictures: Nicole Kidman BAFTA Retrospective – London
The Oscar-winning actress is due to become the 49th recipient of the award, which is the AFI’s highest honour for a career in film (Ian West/PA)

It comes after a major industry strike, the first in 15 years, began last week, after 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) stopped working when their contract expired.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished during the content boom of the streaming era.

The strike has caused several Hollywood productions to be shut down or delayed, as well as affecting events including Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“AFI announced today that the 49th annual AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, will be postponed,” the AFI’s online statement read.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form.

“Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

The statement added that a new date for the event would be announced soon.

Kidman will be the first Australian actor to receive the accolade, and joins a star-studded roster of previous recipients including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

Throughout her career, she has been nominated for Academy Awards five times, winning the best actress Oscar in 2003 for her performance in The Hours.

The actress has won a Bafta Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes – and in 2017 was honoured with the 70th Anniversary prize at the Cannes Film Festival; becoming one of only eight people to ever receive this honour.

Aside from her distinguished acting career, Kidman has served as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women for nearly two decades and, along with her husband, Keith Urban, has helped raise millions over the years for the Stanford Women’s Cancer Programme.

