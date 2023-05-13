2023 Tony Awards ‘will not be televised as planned’ amid ongoing writers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2023 Tony Awards ‘will not be televised as planned’ amid ongoing writers strike

By Press Association
2023 Tony Awards will not be televised as planned amid ongoing writers strike (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
2023 Tony Awards will not be televised as planned amid ongoing writers strike (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The 2023 Tony Awards will reportedly not be televised as scheduled amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

Organisers for the annual event had requested a strike waiver from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) so the annual ceremony could proceed as planned, according to US outlets.

But according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) the WGA denied the waiver on Friday.

More than 11,000 members of the union stopped working last week after their contracts expired.

Hollywood Writers Strike
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) West headquarters are seen in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The strike has already caused several Hollywood productions to be shut down or delayed, as well as affecting events including the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

THR said that although a script for the Tonys – which is due to take place on June 11 – was complete, organisers had requested that the show be exempt from protest action.

It was reportedly noted by organisers that struggling Broadway productions depend on the Tonys for exposure, and that such action would prove financially damaging.

On Friday THR reported organisers were expected to hold a non-televised event, or postpone the ceremony until the strike comes to an end.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose was scheduled to host the 2023 Tonys ceremony, taking place at the United Palace in New York (Ian West/PA)

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands – all conditions it says have been diminished during the content boom of the streaming era.

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose was scheduled to host the 2023 Tonys ceremony, taking place at the United Palace in New York.

A number of high-profile stars are nominated including Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Representatives for the Tony Awards have been approached for comment.

