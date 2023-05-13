Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins wish UK Eurovision contestant luck

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final.

Muller will be the final act taking to the Eurovision stage in Liverpool on Saturday night, when she will sing I Wrote A Song in the hopes of winning the contest for the UK.

In a video posted to the BBC Eurovision Instagram account, Collins told Muller to “channel your best Eurovision vibes”.

She said: “Do it for our country, darling, and I am so proud of you. I’m supporting you. Good luck.”

Sam Ryder, who represented the UK at the Eurovision last year in Turin, said: “I know you’re busy but I just want to say good luck.”

He continued: “Good luck to you and every single other person that’s going to be stepping on to that stage to sing their head off and sing their heart out.”

Dench said she hopes the contestant will be awarded “many, many douze pointe”.

Comedian Maisie Adam also had some encouraging words for Muller, saying: “Sing all the right words, face the right way and turn up to the right venue. Job’s a good ‘un.”

Drag queen Divina de Campo offered the singer “best wishes for Eurovision”.

They said: “You’ve done all the work that needs to be done, you know everything back to front, inside out already so just go and have a great time.”

In another video, posted to Muller’s Instagram, she reacts to a host of other celebrities wishing her luck, including singers Mika, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

Mika told the singer to “break a leg” while Williams urged the public to “get your votes in for Mae Muller, the UK entry on Eurovision”.

Minogue said: “The whole country is behind you so I’m wishing you a lot of luck.”

Singer Olly Murs said: “Everyone in the UK is backing you to win it, so come on, have the best weekend, live in the moment, enjoy every second and I’ll see you soon.”

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and actor Luke Evans also wished the singer luck in the Eurovision grand final.

Best of luck to @maemuller_ at #Eurovision tonight! It’s been incredible watching your journey up to now. You’re going to smash it 💪🏼

Ex-UK fans, vote for Mae! https://t.co/L8MSpdje5u pic.twitter.com/x1zHZYvbj1 — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 13, 2023

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, tweeted his support for Muller, writing: “It’s been incredible watching your journey up to now. You’re going to smash it.”

He attached a photo of himself and the Eurovision contestant posing for a photo.