In Pictures: The 2023 Tony Awards red carpet

Members of the Broadway theatre community lived up to their reputation for flair at the 76th Tony Awards.

Stars of theatre and musicals brought their boldest looks and brightest colours to the red carpet of the annual event in New York on Sunday, which had been threatened by recent industry strike action.

Here PA takes a look at some of the most eye-catching outfits.

Ariana DeBose (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jodie Comer (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Betsy Wolfe (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Anna Wintour (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Uzo Aduba (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

J Harrison Ghee (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sara Bareilles (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jordan E Cooper (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Crystal Lucas-Perry (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lea Michele (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Antwayn Hopper (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alex Newell (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jordan Roth (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tatiana Maslany (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Micaela Diamond (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Riley Burruss (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Clint Ramos (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)