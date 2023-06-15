Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter

By Press Association
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Harrison Ford says he was “due for a bit of a rest” after closing the final chapter of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The veteran US actor, 80, said he was grateful to his wife for having been allowed to make films for more than four decades, but that he would like to “spend a little bit more time at home”.

Ford first starred as the globe-trotting archaeologist in 1981’s Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, following up with four sequels.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
The veteran actor said he was now ‘due for a bit of a rest (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny sees him return for a final time as the eponymous hero, joined by co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday, Ford said filmmakers did not need his “blessing” to press ahead with any future franchise reboots.

“I’d like to spend a little bit more time at home, frankly,” he told the PA news agency.

“I love making movies, I’ve been making movies for longer than even 42 years and… my work is really important to me.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Mads Mikkelsen, from left, Harrison Ford, director James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I really appreciate the opportunity to do it – my wife granted me that opportunity. But I’ve been working a lot lately so I might be due for a bit of a rest.”

Asked about the possibility of remakes of the films, he said: “They don’t need my blessing.

“If they want to do that they do that.”

Ford said the new film showed his famous character’s “frailty”.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Steven Spielberg (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He’s not a hero-hero with a cape (and) a nice lycra suit – he’s a flawed human being that behaves sometimes in ways that are appropriate and some ways that are not,” he told PA.

“But this film is about that, about that aspect of his life and his personality.”

The actor was joined by his co-stars at the event in Los Angeles, as well as director James Mangold, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Ahead of the screening Spielberg, who directed the first four Indiana Jones movies, hailed the three people who were responsible for the films.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Harrison Ford (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“(Without them) none of us would be here tonight,” he told audiences, speaking onstage inside the Dolby Theatre.

“That starts with the person who created Indiana Jones, George Lucas, the person who is Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, and the person who is the glue to all five of these films – that gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody – the great maestro John Williams.”

The screen curtain lifted behind Spielberg to reveal Williams and a full orchestra, who played a selection of songs from the film, including its well known theme.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny arrives in UK cinemas on June 28.

