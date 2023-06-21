Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show

By Press Association
Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show (PA)
Bebe Rexha says tour ‘must go on’ despite ‘unfortunate’ end to New York show (PA)

Bebe Rexha says her tour “must go on” despite her previous show in New York having ended in “an unfortunate way”.

The singer sustained facial injuries after an audience member threw a phone, which hit the pop star in the face and caused her to fall to the ground.

Ahead of her show in Philadelphia on Tuesday, she posted on social media, hailing the “amazing show” in her hometown of New York.

“Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown,” she said.

“Thank you so much New York. I love You. The tour must go on!!! Philly next! Which show you coming to?!”

Rexha also showed off her injuries on Instagram in a short video where she pouted and chuckled, captioning it “still making a black eye look sexy lolol”.

Videos shared online from the New York gig showed the phone flying through the air and hitting the star on her forehead, causing her to stumble back and then fall to her knees.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

Nicolas Malvagna, from New Jersey, was arrested on Sunday, a spokesperson from the New York Police Department (NYPD) told the PA news agency.

Rexha will bring her Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour to London on July 28 when she will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

She is best known for hits including I’m Good (Blue), a collaboration with DJ David Guetta, and has written songs for stars including Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

