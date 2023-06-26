Angela Bassett among recipients of honorary Oscars at 2023 Governors Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Bassett among recipients of honorary Oscars at 2023 Governors Awards

By Press Association
Angela Bassett is among the recipients of honorary Oscars at the 2023 Governor’s Awards (Ian West/PA)
Black Panther star Angela Bassett and veteran director Mel Brooks are among the recipients of honorary Oscars at the 2023 Governors Awards, the Academy has announced.

This year’s recipients have been recognised as “trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of film-makers and movie fans”, Academy president Janet Yang said.

As well as her blockbuster Marvel movie appearances, Bassett is known for her performances in Boyz N the Hood, Malcolm X, Music of the Heart, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Her breakthrough role as Tina Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do with It earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Last year she also received a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Director, producer, writer and actor Brooks began his career writing comedy routines for Sid Caesar’s television shows and co-created the television series Get Smart.

In 1967, he wrote and directed his first film, The Producers, which earned him an Oscar for original screenplay and which he later adapted into a hit Broadway musical.

The pair will be honoured at the event in November alongside editor Carol Littleton, with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award being presented to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honour four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Ms Yang.

BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
Mel Brooks (Ian West/PA)

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.

“Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humour and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment.

“Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry”.

The awards will be presented at the Academy’s 14th Governors Awards event on Saturday, November 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

