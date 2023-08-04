Taylor Swift LA concerts prompt similar levels of security as 2022 Super Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift LA concerts prompt similar levels of security as 2022 Super Bowl

By Press Association
Taylor Swift LA concerts will have similar levels of security as the 2022 Super Bowl (Jessica Christian/AP)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department says it is providing similar levels of security for Taylor Swift’s six-show run as it did for the 2022 Super Bowl.

The department said that additional law enforcement was being put in place throughout the history-making run, which kicked off on Thursday.

The US megastar is performing six sold-out shows for her The Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.

She is the only artist to have sold out six consecutive shows at the arena, which has a capacity of up to 100,000.

Last year the stadium hosted the Super Bowl – considered to be the biggest night in the US sporting calendar – in which the Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a statement on Thursday the force said: “The department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium.

“The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro System.”

Earlier on Thursday Swift also announced further North America dates for The Eras Tour in 2024, in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, and Toronto, in Canada.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024,” she wrote, adding that she would be joined by support act Gracie Abrams for the shows.

Swift’s arrival in California for the shows at SoFi stadium has prompted a number of special celebrations.

On Wednesday the Recording Academy announced a special pop-up exhibition – I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – which will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18.

The exhibition will feature 11 costumes and two instruments from the US megastar’s recently released music video I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).

Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane’s has also launched a new cupcake, titled Taylor’s Version, and various merchandise stores and themed party nights will be taking place across the city in the coming days.