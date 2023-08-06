Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson and others remember The OC on 20th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson and others remember The OC on 20th anniversary

By Press Association
Olivia Wilde played Alex Kelly in the show (Doug Peters/PA)
Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson and Ben McKenzie are among the celebrities who have remembered the TV show The OC on its 20th anniversary.

American teen drama The OC first aired in 2003 and it starred actors including Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt and Divergent actress Shailene Woodley.

The show follows a group of friends who live in the upper-class neighbourhood of Newport Beach, Orange County, California.

In The OC, McKenzie, 44, plays Ryan Atwood, a teenager who is taken in and adopted by the Cohen family.

Remembering the show, McKenzie posted a photo of himself to Instagram with actor Adam Brody, who played Seth Cohen.

The post said: “The OC premiered 20 years ago today.

“I keep showing my kids pics to prove how cool I used to be, but for some reason they don’t seem to get it.”

Bilson, 41, also posted a photo to her Instagram with the simple caption “Twenty”.

The actress played Summer Roberts, who had a love interest in Brody’s character Cohen.

Director of Don’t Worry Darling Wilde, 39, also reminisced on the show and reposted a photo of herself with Mischa Barton to her Instagram story.

Wilde said: “Ok I see it’s (The OC) having a moment because it premiered 20 years ago.”

She added “Mischa = One of the most beautiful faces I’ve ever seen. I remember just being like whoooaaaaa.”

Wilde had played Alex Kelly, who dates Cohen and Barton’s character Marissa Cooper.

Melinda Clarke, who starred as Julie Cooper in the show, posted a photo of herself and Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen) to her Instagram, and could not seem to believe how old the show was.

She said: “Wait Whut?! We’re how old? #20yearstoday #foreveryoung.”

Josh Schwartz, creator and executive producer of The OC, reposted a photo from the show to his social media which said: “Yes I am feeling old. Thanks.”