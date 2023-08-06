Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton wish Geri Horner a happy 51st birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton wish Geri Horner a happy 51st birthday

By Press Association
Geri Halliwell-Horner is celebrating her 51st birthday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner is celebrating her 51st birthday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Emma Bunton have wished fellow Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner a happy birthday.

The celebrities shared photos of themselves on social media to celebrate her 51st.

Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, posted a collection of photos with the singer, including a snap which showed the pair wearing school uniforms.

Another, more recent-looking photo was posted to her Instagram showing the pair in an embrace.

Mel C, who was known as Sporty Spice in the group, captioned the post with a heartfelt message that read: “Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner. Wow these birthdays come round fast!

“We’ve made so many wonderful memories together, I’m hoping we can make more before too long.

“Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge.”

Bunton, who was nicknamed Baby Spice, also wished the star a happy birthday and uploaded a video montage of the Spice Girls to her Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Love you to bits. Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner. Hope you’re being spoilt and sending lots of hugs.”

The montage included clips from Spice Girls music videos and photos of Bunton with Halliwell-Horner.

Beckham, otherwise known as Posh Spice, uploaded a photo to her Instagram story with the words: “Happy birthday @gerihaliwellhorner… Love you!!!”

The image showed the two together, hugging next to a plane.

In the 1990s the Spice Girls had number one singles with songs including Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life.

Halliwell-Horner, who was nicknamed Ginger Spice, left the band in 1998 and in 2000 the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

In 2012, the Spice Girls performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics where they arrived in illuminated taxis and sang from their back catalogue of hits.

As well as an extensive singing career, Halliwell-Horner has published several books and her new children’s adventure story, Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen, is slated for release in autumn of this year.

In 2022, she was awarded an honorary degree from Sheffield Hallam University for her philanthropic work, telling graduates, “education is power”.