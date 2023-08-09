Taylor Swift California shows to add £250 million to LA county economy – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift California shows to add £250 million to LA county economy – report

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s final concert at the venue, which can reach a capacity of up to 100,000, takes place on Wednesday (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift’s historic run at the SoFi Stadium in California will provide an estimated 320 million dollars (£250 million) for the local economy, according to a new report.

A new study by the California Centre for Jobs and the Economy said the “economic boom” resulting from the shows was “critical” for regional communities still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Swift’s final concert at the venue, which can reach a capacity of up to 100,000, takes place on Wednesday.

The past week has seen businesses across the Los Angeles area promote themed events and products in celebration of the singer’s presence.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour – Los Angeles
A new study said the ‘economic boom’ was ‘critical’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The report’s estimates cover only economic activity from the six SoFi Stadium concert dates.

“The current Taylor Swift tour is estimated to have a substantial economic effect on cities included as venues, with some estimates ranging up to as much as five billion total (£3.9 billion),” it said.

“Travel and tourism in this region have still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, making the economic boom resulting from the six-day tour even more critical for local and regional economies.”

The organisation said that based on assumptions including average ticket prices, merchandise sales and rates of hotels, the shows were estimated to result in a bump of 320 million dollars (£250 million) to Los Angeles County GDP.

Area employment will increase 3,300, and local earnings by 160 million dollars (£125 million), the report added.