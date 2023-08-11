Kevin Costner ‘officially a Swiftie’ following Taylor Swift’s final LA show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Costner ‘officially a Swiftie’ following Taylor Swift’s final LA show

By Press Association
Kevin Costner ‘officially a Swiftie’ following Taylor Swift’s final LA show (Ian West/PA)
Kevin Costner ‘officially a Swiftie’ following Taylor Swift’s final LA show (Ian West/PA)

Kevin Costner says he is “officially a Swiftie” after attending the final night of Taylor Swift’s run of shows in California with his daughter.

The Hollywood star, known for The Bodyguard, Dances With Wolves and hit show Yellowstone, said he was “blown away” by the singer and her performance.

Swift closed out her sold-out six night run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday.

She used the show to announce the release date for her re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989, which will be available from October 29.

Her shows at SoFi have previously attracted a large number of famous faces, including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff and Brie Larson.

Costner wrote on Instagram: “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show.

“I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

“I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Other celebrities also at the show on Wednesday included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, model Karlie Kloss, Sadie Sink and Emma Stone.