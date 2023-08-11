Kevin Costner ‘officially a Swiftie’ following Taylor Swift’s final LA show

Kevin Costner says he is “officially a Swiftie” after attending the final night of Taylor Swift’s run of shows in California with his daughter.

The Hollywood star, known for The Bodyguard, Dances With Wolves and hit show Yellowstone, said he was “blown away” by the singer and her performance.

Swift closed out her sold-out six night run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday.

She used the show to announce the release date for her re-recorded version of her 2014 album, 1989, which will be available from October 29.

Her shows at SoFi have previously attracted a large number of famous faces, including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff and Brie Larson.

Costner wrote on Instagram: “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show.

“I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

“I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Other celebrities also at the show on Wednesday included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, model Karlie Kloss, Sadie Sink and Emma Stone.