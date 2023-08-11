Elsa Pataky says husband Chris Hemsworth looks ‘better than ever’ as he turns 40 By Press Association August 11 2023, 9.36pm Share Elsa Pataky says husband Chris Hemsworth looks ‘better than ever’ as he turns 40 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4633318/elsa-pataky-says-husband-chris-hemsworth-looks-better-than-ever-as-he-turns-40/ Copy Link Chris Hemsworth has turned 40 (Ian West/PA) Elsa Pataky says her husband Chris Hemsworth looks “better than ever” as she celebrated his 40th birthday. In an online tribute Pataky reassured the Marvel star that everything was “gonna be ok”, as he reached the milestone birthday. Hemsworth is best known for playing God of Thunder Thor in the blockbuster superhero franchise. Sharing a picture of him appearing to cover his face in disbelief, Pataky wrote: “That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40, my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky)