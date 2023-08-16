The Killers apologise to ‘good people of Georgia’ after inviting Russian onstage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Killers apologise to ‘good people of Georgia’ after inviting Russian onstage

By Press Association
Brandon Flowers of The Killers (Ian West/PA)
Brandon Flowers of The Killers (Ian West/PA)

The Killers have apologised after frontman Brandon Flowers was booed for inviting a Russian fan to play the drums on stage during a concert in Georgia.

The lead singer, 42, suggested the crowd were “brothers and sisters”, which was not well-received and prompted fans to walk out in protest before the end of the show in the Black Sea resort of Batumi on Tuesday.

Georgia has a long history with Russia, having gained independence in 1991 before Moscow’s forces invaded in 2008, and they continue to occupy two breakaway regions.

Tensions have been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, which prompted a number of Russians to emigrate to Georgia.

In a statement posted on Twitter after the performance, the Killers said: “Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!

“We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us.

“We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters,’ could be misconstrued.

“We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologise. We stand with you and hope to return soon.”

Shockwaves NME Awards 2009 – Show – London
Brandon Flowers of The Killers (Zak Hussein/PA)

The band reportedly invited the Russian fan on stage to help them perform 2006 track For Reasons Unknown.

In footage shared on social media, Flowers is heard saying: “We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian.

“You OK with a Russian coming up here?”

After the performance, which received substantial boos, Flowers addressed the issue saying: “You can’t recognise if someone’s your brother? He’s not your brother?

“Am I not your brother, being from America?”

He later added: “One of the things we have come to appreciate being in this band is it brings people together and tonight I want us to celebrate that we’re here together and I don’t want it to turn ugly.

“And I see you as my brothers and my sisters.”

David Kezerashvili, who was Georgia’s defence minister when Russian invaded in 2008, said: “It’s not hard to see why a touring American rock band could have unwittingly upset local sentiment on what is a complex issue for many outside the country to understand.

“For a start, a huge disconnect exists between the attitudes of ordinary Georgians and their current government when it comes to Russia.

“While the Georgian public believes their future lies with the West, their leaders increasingly lean towards Moscow.

“Most in the country were appalled when the government refused to impose sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, and that anger only deepened when a threat was made to strip Georgians of their citizenship if they dared to join the fight on the front line.

“People are naturally disturbed at the growing influence of the Kremlin in Georgia’s government, and there is the nagging suspicion among many that Vladimir Putin is taking over the country by stealth.

“The events which took place at the concert perfectly illustrate these concerns.”