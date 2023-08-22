Behind-the-scenes Barbie clip shows creation of Ryan Gosling’s musical number

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Behind-the-scenes Barbie clip shows creation of Ryan Gosling’s musical number

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Gosling can be seen laughing at his own dramatics in a video which reveals how his hit musical number in the Barbie movie was created.

The Hollywood star played Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster comedy about the world-famous Mattel doll.

The previously unreleased footage shows the cast and crew creating both the song and the scene in the film for the track I’m Just Ken.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Gosling can be seen perfecting his dancing and dramatic singing while dressed in his character’s flamboyant costumes such as a white floor-length coat and bandana.

At one stage, Gerwig can be seen laughing with Gosling and covering her mouth in shock as she watches the scene come to life.

Clips also show the cast learning the choreography and stunt training for the collective group numbers.

The footage also gives an insight into the musicians behind the track as they are shown recording their parts in the studio as well as the support actors, including Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, recording their backing vocals.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

The nearly four-minute video ends with Gosling laughing at himself as his character screams “I’ll see you on the Malibu beach” into the screen.

Earlier this month, Barbie became the highest grossing film of the year so far at the UK and Ireland box office.

The blockbuster comedy took £67.5 million in its first three weeks on release – enough to push the previous chart-topper, The Super Mario Bros Movie, into second place on £54.6 million.

The film sees Barbie venture into the real world with her counterpart Ken in the hope of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble after becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.