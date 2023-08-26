Miley Cyrus says she thought of Adele ‘often’ while writing Used To Be Young

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Miley Cyrus says she thought of Adele ‘often’ while writing Used To Be Young

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Miley Cyrus has said that she thought of Adele “often” whilst she was writing her new song Used To Be Young.

The American singer, who rose to fame in the role of Hannah Montana on the popular children’s TV programme of the same name, released her new single on Friday.

Recently, a video of British singer Adele has circulated online captioned “Adele praising Miley Cyrus and her song Used To Be Young” where the singer can be heard saying onstage, during a show: “I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’s new song.”

Cyrus, 30, posted the video to her Instagram story and wrote a message to Adele, which said: “I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it.”

She added: “This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”

On Saturday, Cyrus revealed on Instagram that a “series”, also called Used To Be Young, would be coming out and told fans to follow along on her TikTok page.

Cyrus, known for singing Wrecking Ball and Flowers, shared the news in an Instagram post, which said: “Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born.

“But before Hannah there was Miley.

“My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music and iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime.

“Decades later I continue to fulfil my purpose because of the love provided by my fans.

“This series ‘Used To Be Young’ is inspired by my new single.

“Looking back on my life and sharing untold stories from 1992 until now.

“Let’s start at the beginning…. Forever, Miley.”