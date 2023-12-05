Penelope Cruz says ‘things have not changed much’ for women across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Penelope Cruz says ‘things have not changed much’ for women across the world

By Press Association
Ferrari star Penelope Cruz has said ‘things have not changed that much’ for women around the world and many are still ‘living in the shadow of men’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
Penelope Cruz has said “things have not changed that much” for women around the world, adding that many are still “living in the shadow of men”.

Speaking at A Life In Pictures Bafta event on Monday evening, the 49-year-old actress discussed the new Michael Mann-directed film Ferrari, in which she stars as Laura, the wife of Italian motorsport entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

Cruz said that, when she was doing research on her character, the people she spoke to in restaurants or on the streets described Laura as a “difficult woman” or “crazy”, and wanted to “make less of her”.

Ferrari premiere
Penelope Cruz at the premiere of Ferrari at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square (Jeff Moore/PA)

“The people that knew her very well loved her, but people in the streets, they would say things that I didn’t like,” she said.

The American Crime story star went on: “She was a woman that had lost a child from illness and that had also broken the relationship.

“And I saw that there was no compassion for her.

“Probably because she was involved in the business and that was not welcome.

“It was (in) those years very difficult for a woman to have a voice in a company like that.”

“But I am sorry, I feel it still today. (It’s) the case in so many places around the world.

“Look around and you will find women living in the shadow of men.

“And I don’t like when it’s always said in our profession and they ask us ‘It’s great how much things have changed’.

“Because it is a lie – things have not changed that much. Maybe a little, not that much.

Ferrari premiere
Jack O’Connell, Penelope Cruz, Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey at the premiere of Ferrari (Jeff Moore/PA)

“So Michael and I were really discovering that all of these amazing things about her were hidden.

“So it became like a personal thing for us to give her a voice, and I feel very honoured that he chose me to give her that voice.

“Because, in a way, it was also contributing – to give it to any woman that would identify with that suppression, with that repression, with that way of living… where what you do or what you say doesn’t count.”

In Ferrari, Cruz stars alongside Girls actor Adam Driver, who plays Enzo, and a number of other high-profile actors, including Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, Divergent actress Shailene Woodley, and Skins actor Jack O’Connell.

Mann’s biopic about the Italian innovator explores the 1957 Mille Miglia endurance road race that almost ended his auto empire and also offers a glimpse into the life of Laura, who Cruz said considered the Ferrari company as also “her own”.