Amy Winehouse portrayed looking sombre in new image from biopic

By Press Association
Marisa Abela in a still from Back To Black (StudioCanal/PA)
Amy Winehouse is shown looking down sombrely in her signature heavy black eyeliner and upper lip piercing in a new image from an upcoming biopic about the tragic star.

The late Rehab singer is played by Industry star Marisa Abela in Back To Black, directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The movie, about Winehouse’s whirlwind years living in London and her journey to fame, will open in UK and Irish cinemas on April 12 2024, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Amy Winehouse performing in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)

British stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell will also appear in the film, which has the backing of The Amy Winehouse Estate.

The movie will “focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did, journeying from Camden High Street in the 1990s to her global fame and many accolades”, according to the official description.

The film “crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt”, the synopsis adds.

Winehouse’s career was cut short in 2011 when she died aged 27.

She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden, London, and died shortly afterwards.

After two inquests, the Grammy Award winner’s cause of death was revealed to be accidental by way of alcohol poisoning.

Winehouse struggled with addiction, frequently turning to heroin, cocaine and other class A substances.

Taylor-Johnson previously made the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, about a young John Lennon.

Nowhere Boy was written by Matt Greenhalgh, who has reunited with Taylor-Johnson for Back To Black.

The film, which is supported by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing will feature many of Winehouse’s hit songs.

Her 2006 album Back To Black made her a global superstar and won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.