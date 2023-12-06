Frozen composer Christophe Beck and Kristen Bell reunite at music charity gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Frozen composer Christophe Beck and Kristen Bell reunite at music charity gala

By Press Association
Frozen composer Christophe Beck and Kristen Bell reunited at a music charity gala (Ian West/PA)
Frozen composer Christophe Beck and Kristen Bell reunited at a music charity gala (Ian West/PA)

Frozen film composer Christophe Beck said the film’s star Kristen Bell was the “obvious choice” to ask to perform at a Hollywood music gala honouring his career.

Frozen star Bell was set to perform during the Education Through Music (ETM-LA) annual gala at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles, after leading a host of stars on the white carpet – including Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus.

The gala was honouring composer Beck with a Shining Star award on the 10th anniversary of hit Disney film Frozen, which he said gave him a “sense of belonging and a real sense of accomplishment”.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Bryan Cranston was one of the stars at the gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Beck told the PA news agency: “I can trace my career to really two big chapters, before Frozen and after Frozen.

“I think when you have a movie like Frozen as a film composer, it really opens up all kinds of avenues for you and your career and I really felt that.”

Asked about Bell’s performance, he said: “I knew that we needed a performer to do something tonight, on the night where I’m being honoured, and it was such an obvious choice to see if she would be interested.

“I know that she supports this cause and has for a long time and so it just made sense.”

Beck said the organisation, whose mission is to provide music to under-resourced schools, was very important because school is a “tough time for kids, for me especially”.

MTV Movie Awards – Los Angeles
Kristen Bell was due to perform during the gala (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Music was an escape, music was a way to feel comfort, to connect with other people in a way that was much more direct and much more natural to me than words.

“Sometimes words do not suffice, sometimes words are not enough to express how you’re feeling in a moment or a story that you want to tell… I think everybody should have that experience.”

US actor Cranston’s sister Amy was also honoured at the event for her organisation SEL4CA (Social Emotional Learning Alliance for California).

The actor joked he first thought he was the one being recognised for the award, saying he was “a little weirded out when she first told me” it was her and not him.

The 67-year-old told PA: “Music is something when you’re introduced to it early on it’s something you will take with you for the rest of your life.

“It’s a mood changer, it enhances the mood you’re already in, it can change the mood you don’t want to be in. It is a friend, a companion, it is creative, it’s inspiring, it can be all of those things.

“In fact, if you want to stay sad you can put on something sad and go ‘I want to feel this sadness right now’, whatever it is it has that kind of universal appeal in whatever language it is, it just doesn’t matter.”