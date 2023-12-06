Taylor Swift opens up about Travis Kelce as she’s named Time person of the year

Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce in an interview where she has been named Time magazine’s person of the year.

The Cruel Summer singer, 33, revealed that romance had blossomed between the two after the Kansas City Chief’s player put Swift “on blast on his podcast”.

Swift was recognised by the American news magazine after she was selected from a group of nine finalists, including the King, Barbie, and the Hollywood strikers.

Time said of Swift’s selection: “While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force.”

In her interview with the magazine, Swift spoke about how her relationship with Kelce began and the publicity they received following her first public show of support for him at an NFL game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

She went on: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/Ny3MKdhw8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2023

She added: “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift has had a mammoth year and embarked on her The Eras Tour in March, performing shows across North and South America alongside a slew of special guests including American singer Phoebe Bridgers and rock band Paramore.

She also released her concert movie, which was recorded during the US leg of The Eras Tour.

In a continued bid to reclaim her music, the pop star re-recorded her own version of album 1989, originally released in 2014, which went to number one on the official UK albums chart following its release in October.

She also released a re-recorded version of 2010 album Speak Now, which topped the charts following its release in July.

When the Grammy nominations were announced, Swift’s name popped up in several categories including album of the year, song of the year and record of the year for number one single Anti-Hero.

The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at https://t.co/Oyy6tFmfeV or on your local theaters website! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rYJUpbHPJd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 26, 2023

This comes on top of some big wins at at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards this year where the pop star took home 10 gongs, including the award for top artist.

Swift has attended a number of high-profile events and was most recently photographed in London at the premiere for documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

She has also been spotted at NFL games, supporting Kelce, who was seen with the star in Argentina, while she was there performing on the South American leg of her tour.

Next year, following on from the success of her 2023 tour, Swift will be heading across the globe, to cities including London, Dublin, Liverpool, Tokyo and Melbourne as part of the international leg of her tour.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time’s person of the year, awarded the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear”.

Other figures to have been named Time Magazine’s person of the year include the late Queen, climate activist Greta Thunberg, US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis.