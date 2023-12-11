Barbie and Oppenheimer score major nominations at the Golden Globe Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Barbie and Oppenheimer score major nominations at the Golden Globe Awards

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (PA)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (PA)

Barbie and Oppenheimer have scored big nominations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Greta Gerwig has got a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper has been recognised for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives and Poor Things, which was announced by The Neighbourhood star Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles and Wilmer Valderrama from NCIS live from Los Angeles on Monday.

Oppenheimer is up for best picture, alongside Maestro and Killers Of The Flower Moon, while star Cillian Murphy has a nod for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Maestro’s Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio for Flowers Of The Killer Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.

Robert Downey Jr has been recognised for best supporting male actor in Oppenheimer alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie, while Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe for Poor Things have also received a nod.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best song, including Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? from Billie Eilish.

Oppenheimer is also up for best original score alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things.

British star Emily Blunt has been recognised in the female supporting role category for Oppenheimer, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Julianne Moore for May December and Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike.

Meanwhile, Maestro actress Carey Mulligan has been nominated for best female performance, alongside Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Past Lives star Greta Lee.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

YE Top Photos Entertainment 2023
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert (Natacha Pisarenko/AP/PA)

The Crown is a big contender in the TV category, getting a nod for best drama series alongside 1923, The Last Of Us and Succession.

Dominic West, who stars in The Crown as Prince Charles, is up for best performance by a male actor, alongside Pedro Pascal for The Last Of Us, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses and Brian Cox for Succession.

Meanwhile, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, Princess of Wales, has also received a nod for best female supporting actress on TV, alongside Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso and Meryl Streep for Only Murders In The Building.

Similarly, Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, is nominated for best female performance in a TV series drama, alongside Stone for The Curse, Bella Ramsey for The Last Of Us and Dame Helen Mirren for 1923.

The Crown
The cast playing the royal family from part two of the final season of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Only Murders In The Building also has a good showing, with a nod for best TV series musical or comedy, as well as recognition for star Selena Gomez in best female performance in a TV series musical or comedy, alongside Elle Fanning for The Great and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Meanwhile, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders In The Building are up for best male performance in a TV series musical or comedy, alongside Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

British star Ricky Gervais has been nominated for stand-up comedy on TV for Armageddon, alongside Selective Outrage from Chris Rock, which followed the infamous Oscars 2022 slap from Will Smith.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are on January 7.