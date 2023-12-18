Marvel breakout star Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marvel breakout star Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Press Association
The downfall of Marvel breakout star Jonathan Majors (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
The downfall of Marvel breakout star Jonathan Majors (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

Emerging Hollywood star Jonathan Majors has failed to restore his damaged reputation after being convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, British actress Grace Jabbari.

The US actor, who played Kang The Conqueror in Loki season one and two as well as in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, was found guilty of assault and harassment in New York on Monday after a two-week trial.

A lawyer for Majors said he “looks forward to fully clearing his name” suggesting an appeal against his conviction will be lodged.

While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said: “The evidence presented throughout the trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.

“We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Priya Chaudhry, who represented Majors throughout the New York trial, said the actor “still has faith in the process”.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her, we are grateful for that,” she said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.

“Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors alongside Paul Rudd in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (PA)

The conviction has dealt a blow to Majors, who was once expected to lead the upcoming phase of the Marvel universe as supervillain Kang The Conqueror.

Following the verdict on Monday, US outlets were reporting Marvel has dropped Majors from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The actor has also lost endorsement deals and seen his drama, Magazine Dreams, pulled from its scheduled release earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Primetime Emmy nominee was on the verge of Hollywood stardom before his arrest in March on abuse charges, and is now set to be sentenced on February 6 where he faces up to a year in prison.

Marvel has been contacted for comment.