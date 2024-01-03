Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell among Golden Globe presenters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell among Golden Globe presenters

By Press Association
Amanda Seyfried is presenting at the Golden Globe Awards (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Seyfried and Will Ferrell are among the celebrities announced as presenters for the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 81st ceremony will be hosted on Sunday by American stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy in Beverly Hills, California.

Mamma Mia! star Seyfried, 38, and Barbie actor Ferrell, 56, will be joined by Angela Bassett, from Black Panther, Suits actor Gabriel Macht, comedian and actor George Lopez, and Julia Garner, who stars in TV series Inventing Anna.

Will Ferrell arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Smallville actor Justin Hartley, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh and Suits actor Patrick J Adams will also be presenting awards.

The ceremony celebrates the best of both film and television and this year includes two new categories: best stand-up comedian on television, and cinematic and box office achievement.

The nominations were announced in December with box office hits Barbie and Oppenheimer getting several nods.

Greta Gerwig was nominated for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper is in the running for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives, Anatomy Of A Fall and Poor Things.

Oppenheimer is up for best picture (Ian West/PA)

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is nominated for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Maestro’s Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Colman Domingo for Rustin, and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.

Carey Mulligan is in the running for best performance by a female actor category in a motion picture drama, joined by Lily Gladstone and Cailee Spaeny.

Robert Downey Jr has been nominated for best supporting male actor in Oppenheimer alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, and Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, both for Poor Things.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best original song; Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in her role as Barbie (Ian West/PA)

British star Emily Blunt has been nominated in the female supporting role category for Oppenheimer, alongside Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Julianne Moore for May December and Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

British star Ricky Gervais has been nominated for stand-up comedy on TV for Armageddon, alongside Selective Outrage from Chris Rock and Trevor Noah.