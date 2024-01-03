Twist in first episode of The Traitors as killers enlist their own member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twist in first episode of The Traitors as killers enlist their own member

By Press Association
Contestants on The Traitors 2024 (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
Contestants on The Traitors 2024 (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

The first episode of The Traitors series two launched with a surprise twist – the killers were given the opportunity to enlist an additional member to their group.

The show returned to BBC One on Wednesday evening and saw host Claudia Winkleman greet 22 strangers at a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they will play games in a bid to win up to £120,000.

After the contestants arrived, having travelled up via train, presenter Winkleman, 51, told them: “Things are about to get quite dark.”

Before she told them to enter the castle, she added, in an ominous voice: “You think you know how this game works, you don’t.”

Later, the contestants sat around the table and Winkleman touched the shoulders of those who would become “traitors” – contestants who meet after dark and plot to kill.

Afterwards she revealed that the traitors would need to enlist another member to their clan during their first meeting.

After the castle clock chimed, the contestants left to go to their individual lodgings before the traitors returned in the dark, travelling to the traitor turret to start what Winkleman described as their “brutal work”.

The traitors recruited by Winkleman were 36-year-old business manager Paul, 22-year-old British Army engineer Harry from Slough and 45-year-old events co-ordinator Ash from London.

The rest of the players became “the faithful” and were kept in the dark about the identity of their enemies.

The three traitors met and deliberated on whether to chose Miles, Sonja, Diane or Andrew as the fourth traitor.

The additional member was revealed in episode two, which has been released onto BBC iPlayer, along with episode three.

Elsewhere in the first episode, the contestants were tasked with building a giant beacon in the middle of a loch that they needed to set alight within 40 minutes in order to get money put into their prize pot.

The Traitors photocall
Claudia Winkleman at a photocall for the launch of BBC’s The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

To win the competition players must avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

When The Traitors draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor will walk away with the entire amount.

Throughout the competition, contestants will build up the cash pot through playing a series of games.

The show continues and will air on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.