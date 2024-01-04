Return of The Traitors hailed as ‘genius reality TV’

The Traitors has been hailed as “genius reality TV” as it returned to television for a highly-anticipated second series.

The first episode of the psychological reality show, in which 22 contestants engage in a game of deception and detection, saw three people chosen by host Claudia Winkleman to be “traitors”, before the treacherous trio anointed a fourth to join their number.

The rest of the group will be the “faithful”, who will be tasked with weeding out the “traitors”.

The show launched on BBC One on Wednesday night with 3.1 million viewers and a 18.3% share.

🏰 'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play and #TheTraitors gonna betray-tray-tray-tray-tray Which of the 22 hopefuls want that tap on the shoulder from Claudia? And who wants to stay 100% Faithful? Answers ➡️ https://t.co/oifrVPOY8J📺 @BBCiPlayer & @BBCOne 9pm pic.twitter.com/zzqiAoWtKb — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 3, 2024

The Guardian review said: “The second series of Claudia Winkleman’s backstabbing smash hit is just as masterly as the first – and well and truly secures its place in the canon of genius reality TV.”

The Telegraph praised the show as “Agatha Christie on steroids”, saying: “The Traitors, despite being a Dutch format, seems beautifully British thanks to the locations, the casting and Winkleman’s presence.

“‘Faithfuls, you are currently sharing marmalade with murderers’, she tells them over breakfast.”

The Independent expressed confidence the second outing will be just as compelling as the first, saying: “Will it be as addictive the second time round? The early signs are strong: yes, the drama relies on the small betrayals and suspicions that vibrate through the ever-shrinking group, so there’s lots to wait and see, but the cast are a hoot.”

The Daily Mail said: “This time, we’ve all got a better idea of what to expect. And the players are much more prepared.

The cast of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

“Suddenly, duplicity is a badge of honour. They’re all bragging about how underhand they’re prepared to be, how false and faithless they are.”

The review adds: “The Traitors is a game, of course, and the players have a potential £120,000 incentive to betray and deceive each other. But the fact they can revel in it, and even win admiration for their dissembling, is quite an indictment of the society Britain has become this century.”

It continues: “A word out of place, a careless gasp and a pack of lies is exposed. I love it. I must be a horrible person.”

The Times expressed some reservations, saying the first episode was “a tad flabby”, and describing the cast as “22 show-offs all claiming that they are the most devious and underhand rotter there”, but added: “However, right there is The Traitors’ strength. In most reality TV shows it is all saccharine group hugs and talk of ‘shared journeys’, and it’s a bad thing to be a ruthless, two-faced double-crosser.

“Here, though, it is an asset, a bonus to be a treacherous scoundrel hiding in plain sight while deciding which one of your friends to ‘murder’. The sly manipulators, not the good eggs, are the best value here.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Thursday at 9pm.