Britney Spears ends new album rumours: I will never return to the music industry

By Press Association
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears (PA)

Britney Spears has said she will “never return to the music industry” as she shut down speculation that she is working on a new album.

The 42-year-old pop superstar made the statement on social media in response to US outlets claiming songwriters were gearing up to pen songs for a 10th studio album.

Spears put the rumours to bed, writing on Instagram: “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!!

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!!”

She also said that when she writes now she does so “for fun” or for other artists, revealing that she has written more than 20 songs in the past two years for various people.

Spears added: “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

The singer-songwriter also put an end to speculation that her new memoir, The Woman In Me, was released without her approval, which she said was “far from the truth”.

The book received rave reviews, with critics praising her for its “raw and unfiltered” approach when depicting her experience of fame, motherhood and living under a conservatorship.

The Instagram post was accompanied alongside an image of the 17th century painting titled Salome Bearing The Head Of St John the Baptist by Italian baroque artist Guido Reni.

The 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Britney Spears (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Spears, whose hits songs include Toxic, Oops!… I Did It Again, and …Baby One More Time, last released music in July in the form of a collaboration with Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am, titled Mind Your Business.

The track followed on from her collaboration with Sir Elton John in 2022 which was her first new music in six years and her first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Across her career she has released nine studio albums, which have all enjoyed chart and sales success.

She has also won one Grammy for best dance recoding for her song Toxic and has been nominated for a further seven along with four Brit Awards.