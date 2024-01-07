Ariana Grande announces new single Yes, And? to be released this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ariana Grande announces new single Yes, And? to be released this month

By Press Association
Ariana Grande has teased a new single (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Ariana Grande has teased a new single (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Ariana Grande has announced a new single called Yes, And? – which will be released on January 12.

The 30-year-old American singer, who is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked, posted a blurred photo of her face to Instagram on Sunday captioned: “yes, and? 1.12.”

This will be the first solo piece of music she has come out with since her 2020 album Positions, and the deluxe 2021 version which included a new single called Test Drive.

On the Ariana Grande shop website, the single is available to purchase as a CD for £3.99 with shipping starting from January 15.

The track list is formed of the single only and the CD comes in a gatefold wallet.

The Positions singer also posted a link to her Instagram which takes viewers to a page where you can pre-save the song on Spotify or pre-add it on Apple Music.

Before she announced the single, the star had been captured walking around in New York while wearing a sweatshirt with the words “yes, and?” printed on the front.

In another hint to fans, some days prior on December 27 the star posted a selection of photos to her Instagram,  some of which showed her in a recording studio.

She captioned the post: “See you next year.”

Seven of the American singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK official singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Her last album, which was released more than three years ago, went to number one in the UK albums chart.

Grande has released a number of other albums including Dangerous Woman (2016) and Thank U Next (2019), which both went to number one as well.

The singer started out as an actress on American children’s television channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is starring as Glinda in the film adaptation of the famous musical that tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.