Margot Robbie leads stars at Golden Globes wearing 1977 Superstar Barbie ensemble

Margot Robbie led Hollywood stars arriving at the Golden Globes dressed as Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Acting stars graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles ceremony ahead of box office juggernaut Barbie going head-to-head with Oppenheimer for the top prizes at the 81st ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy at the Beverly Hilton.

“I just woke up and I thought maybe this will be appropriate tonight,” Robbie joked about her Armani outfit.

Margot Robbie partnered with Armani to create a #GoldenGlobes dress inspired by Superstar Barbie from 1977. https://t.co/ioMvcW77dA pic.twitter.com/HPBaaSaBuH — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Robbie is nominated for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, which has a total of nine nominations.

“We’d go to the theatres on opening weekend, and then weekends and weekends and weekends after that just seeing that sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken or whatever, it was such a wild feeling and I just haven’t seen this communal kind of experience at the theatres since I was a kid,” she told Variety.

On Lady Gaga starring as her former role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie A Deux, Robbie added: “She’s going to crush it. Are you kidding? She’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait to see it.

“I actually haven’t spoken to her about it. I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie.”

Meanwhile, Irish star Andrew Scott, who is nominated for best actor for his role in Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, said he was sad co-star Paul Mescal could not make it to the ceremony because he is filming Gladiator 2 in Malta.

“I’m just so sorry that he’s not here. I miss him,” Scott said on the red carpet.

“He’s gladiating. What’s the verb to gladiate? He’s gladiating in Malta.

“I really miss him. We were talking earlier on today but I’ll see him, our movie opens next week in London. We’ll be reunited at last then.”

US actress Julianne Moore revealed she arrived at the Golden Globes in a golf cart.

Nominated for best supporting actress for her role in May December, Moore told Variety: “It was a really, really challenging character but such a wonderful experience because Todd Haynes and I have worked together for so many years – it is our fifth collaboration, we’re so lucky working with Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

“It was a marvellous experience, I was grateful to have it.”

Wearing a sculpted red off-the-shoulder dress, Moore said the pockets were keeping her hands warm and could be used to hold a nut bar later.

“Bring a little something to eat,” was her advice as a veteran of the Golden Globes.

While Carey Mulligan gave a rendition of Cher’s If I Could Turn Back Time on the red carpet.

The British actress, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture drama for her role in Maestro, said the 1989 track was her warm-up song before filming.

She described Maestro director Bradley Cooper as “the best” – who has a nod for best director alongside Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Celine Song for Past Lives, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

“I think the thing I love the most is how fun it was,” Mulligan told Variety.

“There are elements of the film that are really serious but it was not a serious set, it was like a playful set, a fun set, the crew were all really happy and it was one of those jobs where you finish and you feel like you’re finishing summer camp.”

Mulligan last attended the Golden Globes in 2009 alongside her mother.

Meanwhile Emma Stone detailed what drew her to her role in Lanthimos’s film Poor Things, for which she is nominated for a Golden Globe.

She told Variety: “I just fell in love with Bella, and I loved working with Yorgos on The Favourite, and we talked about it right after, and whenever I say a no-brainer, it’s funny because of the concept of the film, but I was in love with her.”

And Leonardo DiCaprio said he needs to give his Killers Of The Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone “no help” in navigating the Golden Globes red carpet.

He told Variety: “She needs no help, she’s kind of a natural at all of this, she takes it in stride.”

Gladstone added: “You make it look effortless so I try to do what you do.”

DiCaprio also hinted at his next film role when asked about the beard he is sporting, saying: “I’m getting ready to play a role, I’m still working on it, not with Marty (Scorsese), with somebody else, I’m going to keep it close to the vest.”