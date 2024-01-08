Suits cast reunites on stage at Golden Globes

Cast members from TV show Suits reunited on stage at the Golden Globes, poking fun at the series’ new-found success on Netflix.

Patrick Adams and Gabriel Macht, who played lawyers Mike Ross and Harvey Specter in the legal drama, took to the stage at the 81st awards ceremony to present the gong for best TV series drama, before they were joined by co-stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

Making a gag about how the show has gained recent prominence since launching on streaming giant Netflix, Macht said: “There is nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that our category has finally arrived.”

The cast of Suits is here to present the award for Best Drama Series at the #GoldenGlobes! 💼✨ pic.twitter.com/d0QCfFWE5c — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Adams, who left the series at the end of season seven alongside his on-screen wife Meghan Markle following her engagement to Prince Harry, joked: “It is hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition.”

The four Suits actors presented Succession with the gong for best drama series.

The legal drama originally aired on USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, and saw genius college dropout Mike Ross (Adams) join a high-profile law firm alongside Harvey Specter (Macht), Jessica Pearson (Torres) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), while Rafferty played Harvey’s no-nonsense assistant Donna Paulsen.

The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane, a paralegal who becomes a formidable attorney and eventually marries Ross.