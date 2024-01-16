Classic TV reunions and recreations at the 75th Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Classic TV reunions and recreations at the 75th Emmy Awards

By Press Association
Chandra Wilson, from left, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and James Pickens Jr, present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello, AP)
The Primetime Emmy Awards were full of cast reunions to celebrate 75 years of TV history, including Grey’s Anatomy, The Sopranos, and Cheers.

Ellen Pompeo, who led Grey’s Anatomy for nearly two decades, appeared on stage alongside Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens Jr marking the show becoming the “longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history”.

The ceremony also featured a segment honouring Cheers, with appearances from Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, who starred together on the much-loved US sitcom in the 1980’s.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Rhea Perlman, from left, Kelsey Grammar, Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello, AP)

The Sopranos stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli also appeared on-stage, paying tribute to late co-star James Gandolfini to mark 25 years of the show.

“Speaking for Michael and myself and the entire cast and crew, it was an honour working with Sopranos creator David Chase and, of course, the great James Gandolfini,” Bracco said.

During the Grey’s Anatomy reunion, Pompeo said: “When the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired in March 2005, I’m not sure Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships.”

It came after Heigl, who left the show in 2010, said during a pre-Emmys interview with People that she had not seen her former cast mates for a long time.

“It is this sort of odd, nostalgic walk down memory lane, I mean I haven’t seen Shonda (Rhimes) in 15 years…I haven’t seen Justin in maybe 10 (years), I did just see Ell (Pompeo) a year ago or so, but we don’t get to see each other much,” she said.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Lorraine Bracco, left, and Michael Imperioli present the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello, AP)

“These are people that mean a lot to me, meant a lot to me, what was it like seven years of the 24 to 31, those are pretty intense years of womanhood and they were with them – I miss them so it’s really nice to be here.”

The cast of Cheers, who were presenting the Emmy for outstanding directing in a comedy series, also appeared onstage standing around a replica of the show’s set at the titular bar.

Danson, who was stood behind the bar in a nod to his bar owner character Sam Malone on the show, said to host Anthony Anderson: “Anthony, thank you for getting us all here. Ah, this feels so nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you.”

While Ratzenberger, who played Cliff Clavin, said: “Ted, don’t you just think about it as a long overdue class reunion, huh? Being together brings back some great memories from show we’re all very proud of.”

Comedian Anderson opened the 75th Emmy Awards with a nod to a handful of classic TV shows, including Good Times and The Facts Of Life, while Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker appeared on stage to honour Miami Vice.