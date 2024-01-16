In Pictures: Bold colours take over TV’s biggest night at Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Bold colours take over TV’s biggest night at Emmy Awards

By Press Association
RuPaul, winner of the award for outstanding reality TV competition for RuPaul’s Drag Race, poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Ashley Landis/AP)
TV royalty dressed to impress for the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Dramatic dresses and bold colours stood out at the ceremony. Here are pictures from the silver carpet:

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Sarah Snook, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Succession, opted for a dramatic red gown during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Ashley Landis/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham was pictured sporting a dramatic feathered train on her mint-green dress as she arrived at the awards (Ashley Landis/AP)
APTOPIX 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Quinta Brunson, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, opted for a pink gown (Ashley Landis/AP)
APTOPIX 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse sported a daring red dress with cut-outs as she showcased her baby bump at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Dame Joan Collins donned gloves as she arrived at the ceremony (Ashley Landis/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Nicole Ansari-Cox was sporting a pink sash on her black strapless dress with matching gloves, alongside Succession star Brian Cox (Ashley Landis/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Ali Wong arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing a bold patterned number (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Juno Temple wore a peplum black and grey floor-length number (Ashley Landis/AP)
75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Katherine Heigl wore a red strapless number at the awards before an on-stage Grey’s Anatomy reunion (Ashley Landis/AP)