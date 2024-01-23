Rihanna and Natalie Portman share moment at Dior Haute Couture show in Paris

Hollywood stars Rihanna and Natalie Portman shared a sweet encounter outside the Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.

Grammy-winning pop star and Fenty mogul Rihanna was among the stars who took their seat to watch Dior’s spring summer 2024 collection, wearing a black brocade puffer jacket cinched at the waist with a belt and a formfitting matching mid-skirt.

The 35-year-old paired the look with an oversized black cap, black leather gloves, a black leather Lady Dior bag, and accessorising with diamond jewellery.

After the show, the singer-songwriter shared a sweet encounter with May December actress Portman, who was wearing a black blazer paired with matching platform heels.

In a video circulating on social media, Portman is heard expressing her love for Rihanna and her music, while Rihanna said: “You are one of the hottest b****** in Hollywood forever”, with the pair later posing for pictures together.

Portman was sat on the front row of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection at Paris’ Musee Rodin, alongside fellow acting stars Ali Wong, Felicity Jones and Juliette Binoche.

She later said on Instagram that she had the “best time” admiring the “inspiring new collection”.

While US actress Glenn Close also posed for a picture with Rihanna in the French capital, writing on Instagram: “Meeting this QUEEN made my year!”

The Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians star appeared at the show alongside Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki and British singer Celeste.

Earlier at the Schiaparelli spring summer 2024 collection, Zendaya was reunited with her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer on the front row, while debuting a bold new micro fringe hairstyle.

Zendaya was styling a futuristic twist on an old Hollywood ensemble from creator Law Roach, while Schafer was sporting a black velvet strapless dress with a plunging neckline, paired with an oversized golden flower necklace.

The pair were seated next to Golden Globe winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers, who also opted for a black outfit with a large golden necklace, and singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez wearing a white ruffled coat with a white roll neck jumper and statement gold sunglasses.

“A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024,” Lopez said on Instagram.

Other stars at the Schiaparelli show included Sabrina Elba, model and wife of Hollywood star Idris Elba, wearing a chic cream-coloured ensemble with gold accents.

Haute Couture Week in Paris will run until January 25.