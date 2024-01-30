Woburn Safari Park welcomes first pup of vulnerable otter species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woburn Safari Park welcomes first pup of vulnerable otter species

By Press Association
The pup was born to first time mum Beatrix and proud dad Kovu (Woburn Safari Park/PA)
Woburn Safari Park has announced the arrival of a female Asian short-clawed otter pup, a member of a species vulnerable to extinction.

The pup was born to first-time mother Beatrix and father Kovu in the Bedfordshire park.

Being a member of the smallest otter species, the tiny pup weighed only about 50 grams at birth eight weeks ago, roughly the size of a golf ball.

Keepers were listening attentively for the pup’s squeaks when they suspected Beatrix had given birth in the pair’s secluded den back in December.

Otter pup
The tiny pup weighed only about 50 grams at birth (Woburn Safari Park/PA)

They left the parents to their independent pup-rearing for around six weeks, ensuring they were undisturbed during the important bonding time before performing health checks.

The pup is expected to start eating solid food in just a few weeks and to begin swimming very soon, under the careful guidance of her parents.

Keepers hope the pup will be joined by siblings, as Beatrix was brought to the park from Flamingo Land last year as a potential mate for male Kovu, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

The park has called the birth a “vitally important success in Asian short-clawed otter breeding”, as the species is classed as vulnerable to extinction out in the wild due to habitat destruction and pollution.

Otter pup
The pup is expected to start eating solid food in just a few weeks (Woburn Safari Park/PA)

The park warned that Asian short-clawed otters are also threatened by the exotic pet trade, which has accelerated in recent years due to viral videos on TikTok of these otters being kept as pets, it said.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums warns that engaging with this material online contributes to the perception that these animals can be kept as pets and may increase the numbers of otters being poached in the wild to be sold into the illegal pet trade.

Woburn Safari Park said the conservation of this species is vital to ensure their future.

It added that the birth could help to educate the public about otter conservation and the importance of enriching and natural lifestyles for otters in captivity.

Visitors can spot the pup, Beatrix and Kovu at their purpose-built Otter Falls enclosure at Woburn Safari Park.