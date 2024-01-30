Man charged with carrying a knife in an alleged hate crime, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with carrying a knife in an alleged hate crime, police say

By Press Association
Police said the incident had ‘left our Jewish communities shaken’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
A man will appear in court charged with carrying a knife during an alleged hate crime, police have said.

Gabriel Abdullah, 34, was arrested minutes after the incident that police said “has left our Jewish communities shaken”.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a knife on Hamilton Road, Golders Green, north-west London, at around 1.27pm on Monday January 29, the force said.

Members of the public intervened before officers arrived and Abdullah was arrested within 10 minutes of the incident, it added.

The following day, Abdullah, of Hamilton Road, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Willesden Green Magistrates Court.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, responsible for policing in north-west London, said: “Yesterday’s incident in Golders Green has understandably caused significant concern and left our Jewish communities shaken.

“I want to be clear, this matter is being treated as a hate crime and we are dedicating significant resources to the investigation.

“Our officers responded quickly and were on the scene within six minutes and able to arrest the suspect within 10 minutes of being called.

“I want to pay tribute to the members of the public who bravely intervened before police arrived.

“This is being investigated as a hate crime by specialist detectives from our Community Safety Unit.

“I want to offer my reassurance that officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have carried out a full assessment of the incident and remain in contact with local officers as the investigation continues.

“While this is not a terror investigation, that in no way detracts from how seriously we are taking this incident.

“Myself and my senior team spoke with community leaders and other partners over the course of yesterday afternoon to update them on the investigation and keep them informed.

“This will continue into today and the days ahead.

“We have been carrying out additional patrols in Golders Green over recent months and these will now increase in light of this incident.”