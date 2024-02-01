Man to appear in court charged with murders of two teenage boys in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to appear in court charged with murders of two teenage boys in Bristol

By Press Association
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

A 44-year-old man will appear in court charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, of Hartcliffe, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

The boys were stabbed during an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the Avon and Somerset Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Max’s families have both been informed of this development.

Mason Rist and Max Dixon
Mason Rist and Max Dixon (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

“A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody.

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Max’s death to justice.

“We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people of the impact speculation, footage and images on social media could have on both Mason’s and Max’s families as well as on forthcoming proceedings.”