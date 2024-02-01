What the papers say – February 1

The imminent return of powersharing at Stormont is among the stories leading the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Government aims to fast-track two pieces of legislation through Parliament on Thursday to deliver on the commitments made in its package aimed at restoring powersharing at Stormont, according to the Financial Times.

Financial Times: Fast-track legislation to end two-year political limbo for Northern Ireland #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8p8RyQVNSX — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 31, 2024

The Guardian leads with a cross-party group of MPs warning a £4 billion bailout is needed to head off a financial crisis threatening to drag local councils into bankruptcy.

The Guardian: MPs demand £4bn bailout for councilsin cash crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X2EHqMThCH — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 31, 2024

The Telegraph reports the former subpostmaster who inspired the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has said he will reject the Government’s “derisory” Post Office Horizon scandal compensation offer.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Post Office hero turns down ‘derisory’ payout'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Z2dCdpzbub — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 31, 2024

The Daily Express says more than 5,600 illegal migrants have been shortlisted for the initial Rwanda deportation flights.

Tomorrow's front page: '5,600 migrants indentified for first Rwanda flights' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/XapKoB8BEM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 31, 2024

Home Secretary James Cleverly has called for evidence from police chiefs that they are prioritising neighbourhood policing, according to The Times.

The Times: Get back to basics, police told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C3Bg04qSdx — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 31, 2024

The Daily Mail reports veteran MP Mike Freer is quitting frontline politics after receiving death threats over his pro-Israel views.

Daily Mail: I’ve been driven out of politics by death threats – for supporting Israel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8EAFIIpeoX — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 31, 2024

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign to help a bid to force tougher sentences for domestic violence killers.

Metro says a man shot dead by police after breaking into a home armed with weapons including a crossbow was a convicted stalker who was banned from entering the road where he was shot.

The Sun reports ITV is willing to offer Claudia Winkleman a six-figure deal to host its shows.

The Sun: ITV want Claudia to be BBC Traitor #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/trRKWGcZc6 — George Mann (@sgfmann) January 31, 2024

And the Daily Star says experts have determined there are benefits to having a sick day off work.