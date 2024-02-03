What the papers say – February 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 3

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 3 (PA)
What the papers say – February 3 (PA)

One story dominates the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers – the sentencing and naming of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey’s killers.

Pictures of Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, appear on the front of many titles after they were jailed for at least 22 and 20 years respectively.

The Guardian opts for a main picture of Brianna as it calls the killing “exceptionally brutal” while The Daily Telegraph says Jenkinson was obsessed with serial killers and had a “desire to kill again”.

“Pure Evil” is the simple headline on the front of the Daily Mirror while the Daily Express also uses the word evil to describe the “monsters who killed Brianna”.

The Independent says the jailed teenagers had a “thirst for killing” while the Daily Mail says Ratcliffe hated trans people and Jenkinson “wanted to kill for fun”.

The Times concentrates on the search for Abdul Ezedi, who is suspected of injuring a woman and her two daughters in an alkali attack in London, which has prompted calls for reviews of how he was allowed to stay in Britain after twice having an asylum request denied.

The i Weekend turns its attention to politics, saying Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to cut income tax by voters.

A rise in US jobs in January is the focus of the FT Weekend, which says it has cooled speculation on interest rates being cut in March.

And the Daily Star reports on the true cost of love.