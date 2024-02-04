What the papers say – February 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – February 4

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 4
What the papers say – February 4

Military issues present and future occupy the front pages of several Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times concentrates on an interview with Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron in which he warns Iran must be sent “the clearest possible signal” that it will be held accountable for groups it backs, including the Houthi rebels targeted in the latest round of UK-US airstrikes on Saturday.

Future conflicts occupy The Sunday Telegraph, which focuses on a report by the Commons Defence Select Committee which warns the UK’s “increasingly overstretched” Armed Forces are in no position to fight a war.

The Sunday Express leads on the same report, saying Britain is “not equipped for all out war” while the Sunday People declares “we’re not ready to fight”.

Politics occupies the front of The Observer, which says Labour is planning a limited election manifesto as the party looks to make its policies “bombproof” against Conservative attacks.

The Sunday Mirror turns its attention to the Tories and what it says is the latest “VIP lane scandal” involving a minister.

Figures which show a 50% rise in allegations of sexual harassment and assault against police officers in the last three years dominate the front of The Independent.

The Mail on Sunday says a BBC World Service editor was hired as a witness to help Somalians fight deportation cases.

Kate Garraway’s return to TV screens on Good Morning Britain, days after the funeral of her husband Derek Draper, is the focus of The Sun on Sunday.

And the Daily Star Sunday hears from comedian Paul Chuckle about the ghost which flushes his toilet during the night.