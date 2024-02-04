Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks independence day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks independence day

By Press Association
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, receives Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Sri Lanka President’s Office/AP)
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, receives Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Sri Lanka President’s Office/AP)

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was the guest of honour at Sri Lanka’s 76th independence day celebrations on Sunday, as the island nation struggles to emerge from its worst economic crisis.

Mr Srettha joined Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a low-key ceremony near the country’s main seaside esplanade that included a military parade and parachute jumps.

The holiday commemorates Sri Lanka’s independence from British rule in 1948.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than £65 billion in debt, more than half of it to foreign creditors.

The economic upheaval led to a political crisis that forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign in 2022. The parliament then elected Mr Wickremesinghe as president.

Mr Srettha arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday and the two countries signed a free trade agreement aiming to boost trade and investment.

Srettha Thavisin, centre
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, centre, with Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawaradane, left, and the First Lady of Sri Lanka Maithree Wickremesinghe during independence day commemorations (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Mr Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that Sri Lanka has made significant progress in economic stabilisation and sought the help of Thailand in efforts to transform the battered economy and regain international confidence.

Sri Lanka suspended repayment of its debt in 2022 as it ran short of foreign currency needed to pay for imports of fuel and other essentials. Shortages led to street protests that changed the country’s leadership.

The International Monetary Fund approved a four-year bailout programme last March.

The economic situation has improved under Mr Wickremesinghe, and severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine have largely abated.

But public dissatisfaction has grown over the government’s effort to increase revenue by raising electricity bills and imposing heavy new income taxes on professionals and businesses, as part of the efforts to meet the IMF conditions.

Sri Lanka is hoping to restructure £13.5 billion of its outstanding debt and has already reached agreements with some of its external creditors.