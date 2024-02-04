King attends church days after leaving hospital following prostate treatment

The King has attended a Sunday church service for the first time since his treatment in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Charles smiled and waved to the public as he and the Queen walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning, accompanied by a member of the clergy.

The King was discharged from the London Clinic last Monday after three nights receiving medical care at the hospital where the Princess of Wales had also been recovering from abdominal surgery, before being allowed home the same day.

The King and Queen went to a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition last week and it has been reported that he could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates.

The Queen is currently the most senior member of the royal family carrying out public engagements while both the King and Kate recover, with William taking a break from royal events to support his family.

Earlier this week, Camilla said her husband was “doing his best” following his release from hospital as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Charles is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the King’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.