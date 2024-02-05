Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

By Press Association
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida pose for the cameras during a Japan-Italy bilateral meeting at Japan’s prime minister office in Tokyo on Monday (Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool via AP)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida pose for the cameras during a Japan-Italy bilateral meeting at Japan's prime minister office in Tokyo on Monday (Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool via AP)

The leaders of Japan and Italy said on Monday they will bolster their co-operation in security and defence, including their joint next-generation fighter jet development with the UK, as Tokyo welcomed the European nation’s shift toward playing a greater role in the Indo-Pacific.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, welcomed Italy’s move to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, where several visits by Italy’s warships, including its strike group, and joint exercises are planned this year.

“Japan and Italy are valuable strategic partners that share values and principles such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” Mr Kishida said.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a welcoming ceremony prior their meeting (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Kishida also praised progress in their joint development of a new advanced fighter jet with Britain.

The three countries in December signed an agreement to establish a joint organisation to develop a new advanced jet fighter for deployment in 2035.

Japan, which is rapidly building up its military, hopes to have greater capability to counter China’s rising assertiveness while welcoming the UK’s bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Italy recently left China’s global Belt and Road Initiative after apparently seeing little benefit from it.

The joint fighter jet development involves Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy, Britain’s BAE Systems PLC and Italy’s Leonardo.

Ms Meloni said that the next-generation fighter jet meant “innovation, growth and jobs.” She indicated joint military exercises with Japan later this year would include an Italian aircraft carrier and fighter jets.

The project, however, hinges on Japan easing its postwar ban on exporting jointly developed lethal weapons to third countries, which Mr Kishida’s government is struggling to finalise by the end of February.

Mr Kishida promised a full backing for Ms Meloni to successfully convene their Puglia summit in June.