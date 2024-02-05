Trains have got worse in decade since Northern Powerhouse promise, mayor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trains have got worse in decade since Northern Powerhouse promise, mayor says

By Press Association
Calls have been made for a different approach to transport (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train services in the North have got poorer in the 10 years since the Northern Powerhouse was promised, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said as he joined other leaders to call for a different approach to transport.

Speaking at the Transport for the North annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Mr Burnham said to transform the rail network they needed to do “something different to what we did in the last decade”.

He said: “It’s 10 years this year since George Osborne came to Manchester and promised a Northern Powerhouse. That was going to mean HS2, HS3, as it was then called, now Northern Powerhouse Rail, better everyday services on the existing network.

“You name it, we were going to be promised all of this.

Andy Burnham said to transform the rail network they needed to do ‘something different to what we did in the last decade’ (PA)

“Barely any of it has happened. In fact, new analysis that TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester) has done says that rail services are poorer now than they were in 2016.”

Speaking to the media after his speech, Mr Burnham said: “This general election year, I think, lands at an uncomfortable moment for a Government that promised to level up because we have proof that railways have gone backwards in the decade since George Osborne made that speech.

“It’s almost unbelievable.”

In October last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

Last week, Mr Burnham and his West Midlands counterpart Andy Street met Transport Secretary Mark Harper to discuss privately funded alternatives to a scrapped section of HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester.

Mr Burnham said there would be a meeting of the private sector project group on Wednesday and there was “momentum” behind the plan.

He said: “Unless we improve Manchester to Birmingham productivity and capacity we’re going to have transport headaches for the rest of this century.”

Metro mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram told the conference he had written to the transport minister to seek a guarantee that any future northern rail network would deliver “the maximum possible benefits for the whole city region”.

He said he had called for assurances that plans for a new Liverpool to Manchester line would reduce disruption to Liverpool Lime Street station – as the conference heard one proposal would see the city’s main station disrupted for between one and three years.

Speaking about the decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, Mr Rotheram said: “What message does that send about the North? That we are somehow worth less than people in the South? That the UK is not serious about being a place to invest or do business in or that the Government simply doesn’t care that Victorian infrastructure is holding back the North?”

He added: “Maybe the Prime Minister should travel across the North on the train.”

Martin Tugwell, Transport for the North chief executive, said: “There is a prize to transform the North up for grabs, but it requires both investment to create transformational change, and the devolution of powers to those closest to the people and places that will benefit to use them.

“We need to change how we plan for, develop, invest, and deliver transport infrastructure and services. Further devolution offers the opportunity to remove inertia, accelerate delivery and see the benefits of investment realised sooner.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman is due to speak at the conference on Monday afternoon.